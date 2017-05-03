Congo Hires Israeli Firm to Lobby Tru...

Congo Hires Israeli Firm to Lobby Trump Administration

Read more: Bloomberg

The Democratic Republic of Congo hired an Israeli security firm to lobby the U.S. government after criticism of President Joseph Kabila's failure to hold elections and hand over power. MER Security and Communication Systems Ltd. $5.58 million between Dec. 8, 2016 and Dec. 31, 2017 for policy advice and support in lobbying senior government officials and members of Congress, according to documents published on the U.S. Department of Justice's www.fara.gov website April 28. MER, based in Tel Aviv and whose main business activities are the manufacture, supply and installation of telecommunications and electricity systems, said in the filings it will employ subcontractors to work with the Congolese government.

Chicago, IL

