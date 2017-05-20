Congo Ebola Outbreak: Health Care Pro...

Congo Ebola Outbreak: Health Care Providers Should Review Response Plans

Read more: Newswise

ANN ARBOR With an Ebola outbreak underway in the Democratic Republic of Congo, experts say health care providers should review their Ebola response plans now to avoid repeating past mistakes. During the Ebola outbreak in Liberia in 2014, two nurses at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital contracted the disease and one man was misdiagnosed and discharged from the hospital.

Chicago, IL

