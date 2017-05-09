Congo Appoints New Cabinet With No Ch...

Congo Appoints New Cabinet With No Changes to Key Ministries

Democratic Republic of Congo announced the appointment of a new government under Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala that left many key ministerial posts unchanged. The ministers of finance, mines, oil, justice, interior and foreign affairs all retained their posts in the new administration, according to a statement read on national television Tuesday in the capital, Kinshasa.

Chicago, IL

