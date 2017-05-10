Congo announces 9 suspected Ebola cases, including 2 deaths
Health authorities are investigating nine suspected cases of Ebola in a remote corner of northern Congo, including two deaths, the country's health minister said Friday. One Ebola case has been confirmed out of the five tested since the cluster emerged April 22 in Bas-Uele province, Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga said.
