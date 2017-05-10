Conflict forces more people to flee h...

Conflict forces more people to flee homes in Congo than in Syria

Monday

Conflict has forced at least 1.5 million people to flee their homes within the Democratic Republic of Congo this year - more than triple the number uprooted within Syria and five times the number within Iraq, an aid group said on Monday. The Norwegian Refugee Council warned that ethnic violence was escalating in the central African country, which saw the world's highest level of new displacement last year.

Chicago, IL

