.com | US health secretary visits Liberia, where Ebola killed 4 800
US Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Thursday made his first trip overseas to Liberia, the West African country where Ebola killed more than 4 800 people. The US sent troops into the country to intervene to help stop the outbreak, which killed more than 11 300 people, mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.
