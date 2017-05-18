.com | US health secretary visits Liberia, where Ebola killed 4 800

.com | US health secretary visits Lib...

US Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price on Thursday made his first trip overseas to Liberia, the West African country where Ebola killed more than 4 800 people. The US sent troops into the country to intervene to help stop the outbreak, which killed more than 11 300 people, mostly in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

