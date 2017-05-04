.com | DRC miners upset at US 'conflict mineral' rules

In the lush hills of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where the trade in rare minerals has long fed unrest, miners complain that recent US rules against "conflict minerals" have bitten into their meagre income. "Since they brought in this law, things did get worse," said miner Ombeni Chikala in South Kivu, the troubled mineral-rich eastern province of Democratic Republic of Congo.

