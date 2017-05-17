CIDRAP: As DR Congo Ebola cases grow, expert sees parallels to Guinea
In an external situation report released today, the World Health Organization said two new suspected Ebola cases are being investigated in the Democratic Republic of Congo , and a US expert says events are unfolding in ways reminiscent of Guinea in 2014 at the onset of a massive West Africa outbreak. The new cases are in Azande and Nambwa, both in the Likati health district.
