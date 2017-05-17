Christian sect members attack Congo p...

Christian sect members attack Congo prison, free leader: govt

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Witnesses said they had heard gunfire coming from near Makala prison at around 4 a.m. and saw prisoners wearing blue shirts with yellow collars in the streets. Soldiers were also stopping young men for questioning near Nsemi's house in the Kinshasa district of Ngaliema and arresting some of them, a Reuters witness said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Canadian-developed Ebola vaccine ready if neede... Tue CONSERVATIVE ZIKA... 1
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,318 • Total comments across all topics: 281,085,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC