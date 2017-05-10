Chinese firmed poised to take 28pc stake in Amani Gold
A Chinese company will take a 28 per cent stake in Amani Gold if a proposed $25 million capital raising is signed off. The Perth-based, Democratic Republic of Congo-focused gold explorer announced yesterday that Hong Kong-based Luck Winner Investment had signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to inject $25 million into the company in exchange for 500 million new shares priced at 5A , a 25 per cent premium to the stock's closing price of 4A .
