CDC Offers Update on Cluster of Ebola Cases in Democratic Republic of the Congo

On May 11, 2017, the Ministry of Public Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo notified international public health agencies of a cluster of suspected cases of Ebola Virus Disease in the Likati health zone of the province of Bas Ul. The report mentions nine cases, including two deaths, with a third death reported on May 12. Testing of samples was conducted by the Institut National de Recherche Biomedicale in Kinshasa, with two samples testing positive for Ebola Zaire by RT-PCR.

