Burundi: Instability, Abuse Force Thousands to Flee

The United Nations refugee agency reports thousands of Burundians are fleeing instability and abuse in their country as funding to support growing numbers of refugees dries up. The UNHRC warns deteriorating political and human rights conditions in Burundi are forcing increasing numbers of refugees to flee to neighboring countries in search of asylum.

Chicago, IL

