Burundi gov't condemns killing of 3 ruling party members
"The Burundian government is too saddened by the barbaric killing that happened at Gikoto in Musaga neighborhood and that took the life of three Imbonerakure young men of the ruling party while three other people were injured," said the government spokesman Philippe Nzobonariba in a statement. According to the statement, the attack happened at a time when there is a media campaign "at the service" of some foreign non-governmental organizations that supported the insurrectional movement and coup plotters in 2015.
