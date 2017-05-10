Bringing back peace in Congo
Reconciliation between indigenous pygmy tribes and another ethnic group is part of a larger goal for a new United Methodist bishop in the Democratic Republic of Congo. As Bishop Mande Muyombo wrote in an Easter letter to church members in the North Katanga area, the resurrection of Christ offers hope and the renewal of life, including "bringing back peace in the Tanganyika Area and the reconciliation between the and pygmies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at United Methodist Church.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC