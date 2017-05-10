Bringing back peace in Congo

Reconciliation between indigenous pygmy tribes and another ethnic group is part of a larger goal for a new United Methodist bishop in the Democratic Republic of Congo. As Bishop Mande Muyombo wrote in an Easter letter to church members in the North Katanga area, the resurrection of Christ offers hope and the renewal of life, including "bringing back peace in the Tanganyika Area and the reconciliation between the and pygmies.

