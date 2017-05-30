Branswell: Ebola outbreak may be smal...

Branswell: Ebola outbreak may be smaller than feared, WHO indicates

There are signs that the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo may not be as big as was once feared, World Health Organization officials indicated Thursday. Fourteen suspected cases have tested negative for the deadly virus, Alison Clement, a WHO spokeswoman currently in Likati, the epicenter of the response, told STAT in an interview.

Chicago, IL

