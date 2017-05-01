Bottom Line

The Democratic Republic of Congo hired Israel-based security consulting firm Mer Security and Communication Systems for $5.6 million. The one-year contract will include advising the DRC government on "political concerns regarding African security issues," the policy issues surrounding "the appointment of a special envoy from the DRC to the United States," and the planning of a trip of the DRC's special envoy to Washington, D.C., next month.

