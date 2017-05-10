Bob Dole and Trump Campaign Aide to L...

Bob Dole and Trump Campaign Aide to Lobby for Congolese Government

The troubled government of the Democratic Republic of Congo is pouring millions of dollars into a new Washington lobbying campaign featuring prominent Republicans. Among those working on the Congolese effort: former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole and Adnan Jalil, who worked for Donald Trump's presidential campaign helping it communicate with Congress , a longtime lobbyist who has represented the Turkish embassy and other foreign clients.

