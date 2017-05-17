Bitter legacy: 20 years on, Kinshasa ...

Bitter legacy: 20 years on, Kinshasa recalls Kabila 'liberation

Back in 1997, the country then known as Zaire was struggling under the authoritarian rule of Joseph Mobutu Sese Seko, who seized power in 1965 and presided over a nepotistic regime steeped in corruption When Laurent-Desire Kabila's Alliance rebel troops entered Kinshasa on May 17, 1997, they were hailed by the people as "liberators" Two decades after Kinshasa gave itself up willingly to rebel commander Laurent-Desire Kabila, his son Joseph remains at the helm of this vast, conflict-ravaged nation although his rule is mired in political crisis.

