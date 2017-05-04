ATI to open West African hub to deepe...

ATI to open West African hub to deepen African presence

Read more: Xinhuanet

Pan African investment insurer, African Trade Insurance Agency plans to open a West African hub in order to deepen its presence in Africa, officials said on Thursday. ATI, which is owned by 13 African governments, said that the West Africa hub will enable it to open up in Anglophone West Africa.

