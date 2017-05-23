At long last the African music from Ali and Foreman's...
Ever since I saw the wonderful 1996 documentary When We Were Kings , about the legendary 1974 "Rumble in the Jungle" between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in the Congo , I've been curious about the prefight concert, which took place over three nights in Kinshasa. The fight itself ended up delayed by five weeks after Foreman sustained a cut near his eye while sparring, but the music went on as planned on the original dates, September 22 through 24, drawing a crowd of 50,000.
