At Least 1 Person Dead From New Ebola...

At Least 1 Person Dead From New Ebola Outbreak In Democratic Republic Of Congo

One person has died from a new outbreak of the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization confirmed Friday. The country has reported nine suspected cases of the virus and three deaths since April 22, according to WHO communications officer Christoper Lindmeier.

