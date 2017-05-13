Armed group kills UN peacekeeper in C...

Armed group kills UN peacekeeper in Central African Republic

13 hrs ago

BANGUI, Central African Republic - The United Nations mission in Central African Republic says a Moroccan peacekeeper has been killed in an attack by Christian rebel forces in the southeastern city of Bangassou. The mission says hundreds of assailants targeted the Muslim district of Tokoyo and the U.N. base early Saturday.

Chicago, IL

