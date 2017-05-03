Arla looks to responsible growth in Asia

Arla looks to responsible growth in Asia

20 hrs ago

Danish-based dairy cooperative Arla Foods recently published its corporate responsibility report 2016, entitled Our Responsibility, documenting the company's progress on responsible business practice. In the report, CEO Peder Tuborgh said as Arla increases the scale of its international operations, the company acknowledges the impact on societies.

