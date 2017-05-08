4,600 people flee their homes in DR Congo daily: UN
A full 3.7 million people were displaced within DR Congo by the end of March -- more than double the 1.6 million at the start of 2016, the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA said. "This is a massive, massive deterioration," Rein Paulsen, who heads OCHA's country office in DR Congo, told reporters in Geneva.
