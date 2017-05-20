2017 Ebola Outbreak in Congo

2017 Ebola Outbreak in Congo

Read more: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

On May 11, 2017, the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo notified international public health agencies of a cluster of suspected cases of Ebola Virus Disease in the province of Bas Ul. The report mentions 9 cases, including two deaths, with a third death reported on May 12. Testing of samples was conducted by the Institut National de Recherche Biomedicale in Kinshasa, with one sample testing positive for Ebola Zaire by RT-PCR.

Chicago, IL

