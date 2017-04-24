Zimbabwe: Biometric Voter Registration Tests Complete
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission is set to present to the State Procurement Board the evaluation report on the Biometric Voter Registration kits from the two firms, that were being tested this week. The SPB would eventually make a determination on which company would supply the kits for voter registration ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections.
