Week Ahead: April 10 - April 16
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will host a meeting with leaders from France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Cyprus, and Malta at El Pardo palace outside Madrid, to discuss Britain's negotiations to leave the EU and the likely effects of its exit from the bloc. Southern European leaders have sought at past meetings to forge a common front on growing challenges, from the refugee crisis to Brexit, and to counter the influence of nations in northern Europe.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
