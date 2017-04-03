Week Ahead: April 10 - April 16

Week Ahead: April 10 - April 16

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy will host a meeting with leaders from France, Greece, Italy, Portugal, Cyprus, and Malta at El Pardo palace outside Madrid, to discuss Britain's negotiations to leave the EU and the likely effects of its exit from the bloc. Southern European leaders have sought at past meetings to forge a common front on growing challenges, from the refugee crisis to Brexit, and to counter the influence of nations in northern Europe.

Chicago, IL

