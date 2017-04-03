UPDATE 2-Congo's Kabila names opposition figure Tshibala prime minister

Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila named a former member of the largest opposition party as prime minister on Friday, a move likely to further divide Kabila's opponents after talks to negotiate his exit from power broke down. A statement from the presidency named Bruno Tshibala as prime minister in a new transitional government meant to organize a presidential election by year-end following Kabila's refusal to step down when his mandate expired in December.

