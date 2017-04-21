UN Says 11,000 People Have Fled Centr...

UN Says 11,000 People Have Fled Central Congo for Angola Amid Violence

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

More than 11,000 people from the Democratic Republic of Congo have fled to neighboring Angola after violence spiked in the country's center, where conflict has forced over 1 million from their homes since mid-2016, the United Nations said. The southern African nation has seen a "sharp increase" in people fleeing Congo's Kasai province, with more than 9,000 arriving in April, UN Refugee Agency spokesman Babar Baloch said Friday in Geneva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,350 • Total comments across all topics: 280,475,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC