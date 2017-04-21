UN Says 11,000 People Have Fled Central Congo for Angola Amid Violence

More than 11,000 people from the Democratic Republic of Congo have fled to neighboring Angola after violence spiked in the country's center, where conflict has forced over 1 million from their homes since mid-2016, the United Nations said. The southern African nation has seen a "sharp increase" in people fleeing Congo's Kasai province, with more than 9,000 arriving in April, UN Refugee Agency spokesman Babar Baloch said Friday in Geneva.

