UN renews smaller DR Congo peacekeeping force

Yesterday

The council voted to approve the MONUSCO mission for another year and asked that a review of its strategy be completed by September. The United Nations Security Council voted unanimously Friday to renew the mandate of the peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of Congo, but cut its numbers.

Chicago, IL

