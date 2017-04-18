UN finds 17 mass graves in Congo, threatens global court investigation

DAKAR: U.N. investigators have found 17 new mass grave sites in central Congo and gathered reports of rapes and killings by soldiers that the International Criminal Court should investigate if the government fails to, the U.N. rights chief said on Wednesday. The Democratic Republic of Congo's government - which regularly denies allegations of abuses by its soldiers - said it would investigate the reports once it saw the evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.