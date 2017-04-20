UN: 20 dead in Kasai amid Lulua-Luba, Chowe-Pende feud
At least 20 people were killed in ethnic clashes last week in Democratic Republic of Congo 's troubled Kasai region, according to the United Nations. The UN's DR Congo mission said in a statement on Wednesday that the clashes took place in the central region, east of the Kasai capital, Tshikapa.
