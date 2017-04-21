Uganda, U.S. end hunt for notorious r...

Uganda, U.S. end hunt for notorious rebel outfit in CAR, concerns remain

While the Ugandan and U.S. military officers say that they have weakened the capacity of the Lord's Resistance Army , a Ugandan rebel group, to cause mayhem, experts argue that the withdrawal of troops without capturing rebel leader Joseph Kony may cause a vacuum leading to the regrouping of the outfit. Ugandan and U.S. military advisors have ended their hunt for the notorious rebel LRA holed up in the jungles of the Central African Republic .

