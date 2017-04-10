Uganda: Bank of Uganda Cuts Key Policy Rate to 11%
Uganda's central bank cut its key policy rate by 0.5 per cent to 11 per cent Wednesday. The decision is linked to concerns about depressed economic activity, signs of rebound posted by credit flows and a fairly stable inflation outlook.
