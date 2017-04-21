U.S. says to continue training region...

U.S. says to continue training regional troops against Lord's Resistance Army

53 min ago Read more: The Star Online

The United States said on Thursday it would maintain training for east and central African regional forces to prevent warlord Joseph Kony's rebels from regrouping, despite plans to pull troops from operations hunting the insurgents. About 100 U.S. military personnel have been providing a regional force made up of soldiers from Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan and Central African Republic with intelligence, logistics and other support to track Kony's Lord's Resistance Army .

Chicago, IL

