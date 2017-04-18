U.N.: Government Soldiers May Be to Blame for Mass Graves in Congo
The United Nations says it's found 17 mass graves in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The U.N. human rights chief, Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, said there are reports the graves were dug by government soldiers, who have been accused of raping and killing civilians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC