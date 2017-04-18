U.N.: Government Soldiers May Be to B...

U.N.: Government Soldiers May Be to Blame for Mass Graves in Congo

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Democracy Now

The United Nations says it's found 17 mass graves in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The U.N. human rights chief, Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, said there are reports the graves were dug by government soldiers, who have been accused of raping and killing civilians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,350 • Total comments across all topics: 280,475,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC