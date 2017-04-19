U.N. Discovers 17 New Mass Graves in Central Congo
U.N. investigators have discovered 17 new mass grave sites in central Democratic Republic of Congo, bringing the total to 40 documented in an area where the army has clashed with a local militia, the United Nations said on Wednesday.
