This Beauty Queen Used Her HIV-Positi...

This Beauty Queen Used Her HIV-Positive Status As A Positive Platform For Change

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Essence Magazine

The 22-year-old activist was just crowned Miss Congo UK, but she's also HIV positive, and used her platform to create awareness for the disease. "I was born in the Congo and I only discovered that I was HIV positive here in the UK," Horcelie told BBC Africa about getting the diagnosis at age 11. "I was one of many children born with HIV who did not have the medication, but somehow the virus is not fighting the body as fast as other people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Essence Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,414 • Total comments across all topics: 280,614,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC