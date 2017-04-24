This Beauty Queen Used Her HIV-Positive Status As A Positive Platform For Change
The 22-year-old activist was just crowned Miss Congo UK, but she's also HIV positive, and used her platform to create awareness for the disease. "I was born in the Congo and I only discovered that I was HIV positive here in the UK," Horcelie told BBC Africa about getting the diagnosis at age 11. "I was one of many children born with HIV who did not have the medication, but somehow the virus is not fighting the body as fast as other people.
