Tech Firms Must Go Beyond Congo's 'Conflict Minerals' to Clean Supply Chain: Study

Abuses linked to mining in countries such as Myanmar and Colombia are being overlooked by technology companies focused only on eliminating "conflict minerals" from war-torn parts of Africa in their supply chains, researchers said on Thursday. In Democratic Republic of Congo , competition for mineral resources has fueled two decades of conflict in its eastern provinces, including a 1998-2003 war that killed millions, mostly from hunger and disease.

