Tanzania: DR Congo Tycoon Drags Vodacom to Court Over Defamation, Demands Billions
The dispute on attachment of 1,092,000,130 shares of Vodacom has reached a new turn following a fresh move by businessman Moto Mabanga of DRC to demand over 10bn/-from Vodacom Tanzania Limited, for allegedly publishing defamatory statements against him. However, Vodacom Tanzania Limited have denied the claims by the businessman and their lawyers from IMMMA Advocates have plainly indicated to strongly defend any claim that Mr Mabanga would wish to tender before the court of law at his own risk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb '17
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16)
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16)
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Phoenix97
|3
|Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Solarman
|1
|America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|ronnie
|6
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC