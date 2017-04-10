Tanzania: DR Congo Tycoon Drags Vodac...

Tanzania: DR Congo Tycoon Drags Vodacom to Court Over Defamation, Demands Billions

The dispute on attachment of 1,092,000,130 shares of Vodacom has reached a new turn following a fresh move by businessman Moto Mabanga of DRC to demand over 10bn/-from Vodacom Tanzania Limited, for allegedly publishing defamatory statements against him. However, Vodacom Tanzania Limited have denied the claims by the businessman and their lawyers from IMMMA Advocates have plainly indicated to strongly defend any claim that Mr Mabanga would wish to tender before the court of law at his own risk.

