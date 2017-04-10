SEC Will Not Enforce Part of the Conflict Minerals Disclosure Rule
On Friday, April 7, 2017, the acting Chief of the Securities and Exchange Commission Michael Piwowar released a statement that the Commission will not recommend enforcement of certain parts of its Conflict Minerals disclosure rule and Rule 13p-1 promulgated thereunder) . The Rule, which became effective on November 13, 2012, is subject to ongoing litigation, the initial results of which struck down certain provisions as being unconstitutional.
