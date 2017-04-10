SEC Will Not Enforce Part of the Conflict Minerals Disclosure Rule

On Friday, April 7, 2017, the acting Chief of the Securities and Exchange Commission Michael Piwowar released a statement that the Commission will not recommend enforcement of certain parts of its Conflict Minerals disclosure rule and Rule 13p-1 promulgated thereunder) . The Rule, which became effective on November 13, 2012, is subject to ongoing litigation, the initial results of which struck down certain provisions as being unconstitutional.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.