S Sudan refugees 'hold 13 UN staff hostage' in DRC camp

Thirteen United Nations mission staff have been taken hostage by 100 unarmed South Sudanese refugees in Democratic Republic of Congo , demanding to be moved to a third country, according to a UN official based in the area. The 100 were among 530 people who have been living in the Munigi base, outside Goma, since fleeing South Sudan last August, UN Goma bureau head Daniel Ruiz told the Reuters news agency.

Chicago, IL

