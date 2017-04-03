Remembering Michael J. Sharp

Seventeen years later, the only persuasive speech that Suzanne Ehst remembers from teaching high school English was one student holding a spoon in front of his face, trying to convince his audience he could bend it with his mind. On March 27, Sharp's body was found in a shallow grave in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and later identified through tests on March 28. Sharp was coordinator of the Group of Experts to the DRC, he and colleagues had been documenting human rights violations and monitoring UN Security Council sanctions violations.

Chicago, IL

