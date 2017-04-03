Priests in hiding in Congo after series of attacks
Catholic priests have reportedly gone into hiding in the Kasai province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, following a series of violent attacks on Church properties. Armed men looted and torched buildings owned by the Church in Luebo, in the Kasai province.
