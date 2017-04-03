Priests in hiding in Congo after seri...

Priests in hiding in Congo after series of attacks

Catholic World News

Catholic priests have reportedly gone into hiding in the Kasai province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, following a series of violent attacks on Church properties. Armed men looted and torched buildings owned by the Church in Luebo, in the Kasai province.

Chicago, IL

