PHOTOS: Refugee family adjusts to a new life in Lowell
Sendegeya Bayavuge, , a 52-year-old farmer, and six other members of the family had been living at a refugee camp in Uganda for two decades after escaping the violence in The Democratic Republic of Congo. Lea Nyiramahoro, 12, and Maria Uwimana, 17, watched their brother Dusenge Tuyishime, 15, do his schoolwork at their home in Lowell.
