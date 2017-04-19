Lundin Mining Announces Completion of...

Lundin Mining Announces Completion of Sale of Interest in TF Holdings for $1.136 Billion

TF Holdings is a Bermuda holding company that owns an 80 percent interest in Tenke Fungurume Mining S.A. located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Lundin Mining held an indirect 30 percent interest in TF Holdings and therefore, an effective 24 percent interest in Tenke.

Chicago, IL

