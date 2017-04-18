Liquid Telecom and Intelsat Team to E...

Liquid Telecom and Intelsat Team to Expand High Performance Broadband Services in Africa

Read more: Business Wire

As part of the new, multi-year agreement, Liquid Telecom has committed to dedicated services on the Intelsat 33e satellite, which began operations earlier this year. The solution features ground networking equipment based upon the Newtec DialogA VSAT platform, including technology developed under the ESA-funded Project Indigo announced previously by Intelsat and Newtec.

Chicago, IL

