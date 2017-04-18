Kathryn Bigelow on VR after her first...

Kathryn Bigelow on VR after her first try: 'I love it'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

This Thursday, April 20, 2017 photo provided by Strategy PR shows director Kathryn Bigelow at the Tribeca Film Festival Virtual Arcade in New York. On Friday, the Oscar-winning director premiered her first VR experience, "The Protectors: Walk in the Rangers' Shoes," an 8-minute, 360-degree plunge into the lives of the Garamba National Park rangers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb '17 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... (Oct '16) Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... (Sep '16) Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News US Muslims draw inspiration from Ali's fight fo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Phoenix97 3
News Batteries Not Included: How Mineral Supply Prob... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Solarman 1
News America Should Think Hard Before it Deports Und... (Jan '16) Jan '16 ronnie 6
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,748 • Total comments across all topics: 280,507,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC