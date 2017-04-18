In C.A.R., Capoeira Works Wonders for Traumatized Teens

After fighting between armed Christian and Muslim groups displaced hundreds of thousands of people in the Central African Republic in 2013 and 2014, five Christian and Muslim youths returned to their homeland late last year and brought back with them something new to the country - capoeira, a Brazilian martial art combining dance, music and acrobatics. "We, the youth, studied capoeira a lot in the camp since we didn't have school or anything like that," explained Vicky Nelson Wackoro, who sought refuge in the Democratic Republic of the Congo for three years.

