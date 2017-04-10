Illegal armed groups pose 'persistent threat' to Africa's Great Lakes region a " UN envoy

Special Envoy for the Great Lakes region Said Djinnit addresses the Security Council on the situation in the area. UN Photo/Rick Bajornas 12 April 2017 – The United Nations envoy for Africa's Great Lakes region encouraged today the countries of the region, and the UN Security Council, to help strengthen the fight against illegal armed groups in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its neighbours, particularly as elements of the former M23 rebel group have resurfaced.

